SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given New $14.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.50 to $14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $19.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

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SentinelOne Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of S stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $271.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.18 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 45.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. SentinelOne has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. Analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $176,358.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 560,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,307,928.98. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 11,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $165,583.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 539,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,493.04. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,591. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 2,275.2% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,749,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423,177 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,212,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $54,770,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,146,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,707 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $35,781,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key SentinelOne News

Here are the key news stories impacting SentinelOne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and company milestones: SentinelOne reported $0.07 EPS (above consensus), ~20% revenue growth, surpassed $1B in revenue and achieved full?year operating profitability — validating longer?term growth and margin progress. BusinessWire: Q4 results

Q4 beat and company milestones: SentinelOne reported $0.07 EPS (above consensus), ~20% revenue growth, surpassed $1B in revenue and achieved full?year operating profitability — validating longer?term growth and margin progress. Positive Sentiment: Upward FY?27 guidance: SentinelOne issued FY?2027 EPS guidance (0.320–0.380) and Q1 EPS guidance above street expectations, shifting the narrative toward potential near?term profitability vs prior negative consensus. Company slide deck

Upward FY?27 guidance: SentinelOne issued FY?2027 EPS guidance (0.320–0.380) and Q1 EPS guidance above street expectations, shifting the narrative toward potential near?term profitability vs prior negative consensus. Positive Sentiment: Strong analyst support pockets: Several firms reaffirmed bullish stances and high targets (Guggenheim $24, Wedbush $20, Needham maintained buy with a lower PT) that provide upside narratives for demand and platform momentum. TickerReport: analyst notes

Strong analyst support pockets: Several firms reaffirmed bullish stances and high targets (Guggenheim $24, Wedbush $20, Needham maintained buy with a lower PT) that provide upside narratives for demand and platform momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Market activity and commentary: Unusually large call?option activity was reported and the CEO gave high?profile media interviews emphasizing competitive positioning — both add trading volume and attention but not direct fundamentals. 247WallSt: trading action

Market activity and commentary: Unusually large call?option activity was reported and the CEO gave high?profile media interviews emphasizing competitive positioning — both add trading volume and attention but not direct fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Multiple price?target cuts and neutral ratings: Several sell?side firms trimmed targets (Canaccord 23?17, Goldman 16.5?14.5, Piper, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and others), signaling near?term skepticism about growth/competitive margin pressure. Benzinga: analyst PT changes

Multiple price?target cuts and neutral ratings: Several sell?side firms trimmed targets (Canaccord 23?17, Goldman 16.5?14.5, Piper, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and others), signaling near?term skepticism about growth/competitive margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly/near?term caution: Reuters and other outlets highlighted that SentinelOne’s quarterly profit forecast and cautious Q1 commentary fell short of some expectations amid intense competition and a finance leadership transition — driving the initial selloff and volatility. Reuters: cautious forecast

Quarterly/near?term caution: Reuters and other outlets highlighted that SentinelOne’s quarterly profit forecast and cautious Q1 commentary fell short of some expectations amid intense competition and a finance leadership transition — driving the initial selloff and volatility. Negative Sentiment: Share volatility after mixed headlines: Coverage noting “stock slides despite record Q4” and analyst downgrades amplified intraday swings and short?term risk for momentum traders. Blockonomi: stock reaction

SentinelOne Company Profile

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SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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