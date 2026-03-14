Paramount Skydance Corporation (PSKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Paramount Skydance has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years.

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Paramount Skydance Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of PSKY stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $9.72. 16,601,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,684,488. Paramount Skydance has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32.

Paramount Skydance Company Profile

Paramount Skydance ( NASDAQ:PSKY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $999.02. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Paramount Skydance had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.15%.

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Paramount Skydance Media Group (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.

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