RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on March 31st

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0881 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of RFM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.39. 19,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,846. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29.
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
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