RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on March 31st

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2026

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFMGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0881 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of RFM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.39. 19,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,846. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

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Dividend History for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RFM)

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