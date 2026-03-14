Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 15th

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 62.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

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Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $4.10. 1,391,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,465. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $196.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 14.52% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HRZN

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a specialty finance company organized as a business development company (BDC) that provides private credit solutions to venture capital and private equity-backed technology, life science and healthcare companies. The firm targets companies at various stages of development, offering secured debt financing structures such as first?lien and second?lien loans, as well as equity co?investment opportunities in select portfolio companies.

Horizon Technology Finance’s investment strategy emphasizes deployment of capital in U.S.?based enterprises with proven technology, strong management teams and clear paths to growth.

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