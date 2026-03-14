Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 181.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,836 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 99,755 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Shopify were worth $23,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 107.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Shopify by 16.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 5.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 121,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

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Key Shopify News

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Shopify from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Arete Research set a $175.00 price objective on Shopify in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on Shopify from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore set a $135.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

View Our Latest Report on SHOP

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $122.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.07 billion, a PE ratio of 132.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.91 and a 200-day moving average of $148.61. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $182.19.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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