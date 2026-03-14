Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 181.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,836 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 99,755 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Shopify were worth $23,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 107.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Shopify by 16.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 5.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 121,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.
Key Shopify News
Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target after OpenAI decided not to enable in?ChatGPT purchases, which Jefferies views as reducing a competitive threat to Shopify’s checkout and payments opportunity. This upgrade supports upside to monetization of AI-driven commerce. Jefferies Raises PT on Shopify (SHOP) Following OpenAI Decision
- Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler initiated coverage with an “Overweight” rating and a $165 PT (~34% upside from the current level), citing payments and merchant growth as key drivers. Analyst coverage and a constructive PT can attract buyers. Benzinga Coverage Note
- Positive Sentiment: Shopify is embedding AI across commerce—enabling AI assistants to surface merchant catalogs and route transactions through Shopify’s checkout/payments—which could increase GMV capture and revenue per merchant if adoption scales. Shopify Bets Big on AI Commerce: Is it the Next Growth Catalyst?
- Positive Sentiment: Shopify’s Klaviyo integration (Locale Aware Catalogs) strengthens its enterprise and global merchant proposition by automating localized catalogs, pricing and marketing — a product move that targets larger brands and cross?sell opportunities. Shopify And Klaviyo Integration Highlights Global Ambitions And Valuation Tension
- Positive Sentiment: Longer?term bullish narratives: commentary (e.g., Motley Fool) places Shopify among AI winners that could materially expand value over several years, supporting a growth story for patient investors. Prediction: 2 AI Stocks Will Be Worth More Than Palantir Technologies in 5 Years
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks notes the stock is up ~14% since the last earnings report, signaling recent momentum but asking whether that trend can continue without clearer earnings leverage. Shopify (SHOP) Up 14% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks also highlights SHOP has declined ~11% over six months, reflecting recent volatility and investor concern about execution/valuation despite AI momentum. SHOP Declines 11% in 6 Months: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: Service reliability concern — Downdetector reported outages affecting thousands of users; repeated or high?impact outages can dent merchant trust and short?term GMV. Shopify Down for Thousands of Users, Downdetector Reports
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and technical pressure — SHOP trades below its 50? and 200?day moving averages, has a high trailing P/E (~132) and elevated PEG (~4.65), which increases sensitivity to any slowdown in revenue/monetization.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on SHOP
Shopify Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $122.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.07 billion, a PE ratio of 132.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.91 and a 200-day moving average of $148.61. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $182.19.
About Shopify
Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.
Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.
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