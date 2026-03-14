Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $84.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.73 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Vera Bradley’s conference call:

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

The board named Ian Bickley permanent CEO and expanded the CFO’s role while adding new leadership across merchandising, marketing, digital commerce, wholesale, and stores, signaling stronger governance and strategic continuity.

The board named Ian Bickley and expanded the CFO’s role while adding new leadership across merchandising, marketing, digital commerce, wholesale, and stores, signaling stronger governance and strategic continuity. Vera Bradley achieved its first quarter of profitability in over a year (Q4 net income $2.5M, EPS $0.09), expanded gross margin ~100 bps, reduced SG&A by ~$10M, and generated $17M of operating cash flow that funded payoff of the ABL facility.

Vera Bradley achieved its (Q4 net income $2.5M, EPS $0.09), expanded gross margin ~100 bps, reduced SG&A by ~$10M, and generated $17M of operating cash flow that funded payoff of the ABL facility. Under “Project Sunshine” the company influenced ~80% of the spring assortment, saw strong sell-through of heritage prints and IP collaborations, and reported Outlet 2.0 pilot stores delivered higher sales, conversion, average spend, and gross profit per visitor.

Under “Project Sunshine” the company influenced ~80% of the spring assortment, saw strong sell-through of heritage prints and IP collaborations, and reported Outlet 2.0 pilot stores delivered higher sales, conversion, average spend, and gross profit per visitor. FY2027 guidance targets sales of $255M–$270M and a year-over-year operating loss improvement of 40%+ versus adjusted FY26, indicating progress but not a full return to profitability for the year.

FY2027 guidance targets sales of and a year-over-year operating loss improvement of 40%+ versus adjusted FY26, indicating progress but not a full return to profitability for the year. Headwinds remain: consolidated Q4 sales were down 1.7% (direct down 2.6%), FY cash flow was still negative (-$11.9M), inventory turns remain low (1.6) and the company continues to work through Project Restoration overhang and tariff-related inventory costs.

Vera Bradley Price Performance

VRA stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43. The company has a market cap of $97.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRA

Vera Bradley News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vera Bradley this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat consensus on both EPS and revenue and management says the business returned to profitability for the quarter — reported EPS $0.09 vs. $0.01 expected; revenue $84.9M vs. $79.7M expected. This is the headline driver lifting the stock as it validates early progress in the turnaround. Vera Bradley Q4 results (MarketBeat)

Q4 beat consensus on both EPS and revenue and management says the business returned to profitability for the quarter — reported EPS $0.09 vs. $0.01 expected; revenue $84.9M vs. $79.7M expected. This is the headline driver lifting the stock as it validates early progress in the turnaround. Positive Sentiment: Management changes: Ian Bickley named Chairman & CEO and Martin Layding named Chief Operating & Financial Officer — leadership appointments intended to accelerate the turnaround and give investors confidence in execution. Press release (GlobeNewswire)

Management changes: Ian Bickley named Chairman & CEO and Martin Layding named Chief Operating & Financial Officer — leadership appointments intended to accelerate the turnaround and give investors confidence in execution. Positive Sentiment: FY2027 revenue guidance set at $255M–$270M and management says profitability will return as the transformation accelerates — guidance is roughly in line with consensus and frames a path to improved margins. That directional guidance supports the upbeat market reaction. FY27 guidance (Seeking Alpha)

FY2027 revenue guidance set at $255M–$270M and management says profitability will return as the transformation accelerates — guidance is roughly in line with consensus and frames a path to improved margins. That directional guidance supports the upbeat market reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call commentary and analyst summaries emphasize an “early turnaround” — useful for sentiment but execution risk remains until multiple quarters of consistent improvement are delivered. Earnings call highlights (TipRanks)

Earnings call commentary and analyst summaries emphasize an “early turnaround” — useful for sentiment but execution risk remains until multiple quarters of consistent improvement are delivered. Negative Sentiment: Company-level profitability metrics remain concerning: fiscal-year net margin and ROE are negative, consensus still expects a negative full-year EPS, and the stock carries a negative trailing P/E — meaning the turnaround must continue to convince investors to re-rate the shares. VRA stock profile (MarketBeat)

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew Meslow bought 50,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. The trade was a 9.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 467,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 266,785 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 15.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,846,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 243,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 294,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 181,750 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 21.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 96,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vera Bradley, Inc (NASDAQ: VRA) is a lifestyle and accessories designer specializing in colorful, patterned handbags, luggage, travel accessories and coordinated home décor. Founded in 1982 by Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the company first gained recognition for its quilted cotton bags sold at craft shows before expanding into an established fashion brand. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Vera Bradley has built a reputation for distinctive prints and functional design aimed primarily at women’s casual and travel needs.

The company’s product portfolio includes day bags, weekenders, backpacks, wallets, and organizational cases, as well as an expanding range of travel gear such as rolling luggage and travel pouches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.