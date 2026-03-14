Hooker Furnishings Corp. (HOFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Hooker Furnishings Corp. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Hooker Furnishings has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Hooker Furnishings has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hooker Furnishings to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

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Hooker Furnishings Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:HOFT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 29,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.67. Hooker Furnishings has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $140.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. Hooker Furnishings had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hooker Furnishings will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

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Hooker Furnishings, formerly known as Hooker Furniture Corporation, is a designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality home furnishings. Headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia, the company offers a broad range of wood and upholstered furniture products across bedroom, dining, home office and accent categories. Its portfolio includes solid wood and engineered wood case goods, upholstered seating, accent tables and decorative accessories, reflecting styles that range from traditional to contemporary.

The company’s operations are organized into three reportable segments: Domestic Wholesale, Retail and Logistics, and International.

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