DoorDash, Inc. $DASH is Tremblant Capital Group’s 3rd Largest Position

Tremblant Capital Group trimmed its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,645 shares during the period. DoorDash comprises about 5.5% of Tremblant Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $53,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 2,760.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 127.8% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of DASH stock opened at $161.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.90. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.40 and a 1-year high of $285.50. The company has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Key Headlines Impacting DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong marketplace growth: Zacks reports DoorDash’s marketplace GOV jumped ~39% to $29.7B in Q4 2025 and Q1 2026 GOV is projected at $31B–$31.8B, signaling continued demand across restaurants, retail and grocery that supports revenue upside. Read More.

Strong marketplace growth: Zacks reports DoorDash’s marketplace GOV jumped ~39% to $29.7B in Q4 2025 and Q1 2026 GOV is projected at $31B–$31.8B, signaling continued demand across restaurants, retail and grocery that supports revenue upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Retail partnership expansion: Convenience chain Casey’s launched a hunger?relief campaign with DoorDash — a sign DoorDash is deepening local retail and grocery integrations that can lift GOV and merchant service fees. Read More.

Retail partnership expansion: Convenience chain Casey’s launched a hunger?relief campaign with DoorDash — a sign DoorDash is deepening local retail and grocery integrations that can lift GOV and merchant service fees. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strong PR / brand goodwill from viral donor response: Multiple outlets report ~$500K raised for a 78?year?old DoorDash driver after a viral delivery video. This goodwill can help consumer sentiment and local brand reputation, though it’s unlikely to move fundamentals materially. Read More.

Strong PR / brand goodwill from viral donor response: Multiple outlets report ~$500K raised for a 78?year?old DoorDash driver after a viral delivery video. This goodwill can help consumer sentiment and local brand reputation, though it’s unlikely to move fundamentals materially. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry tech developments: Grubhub plans drone trials, joining DoorDash and Uber Eats in delivery experimentation — underscores industry innovation but also rising capex/tech competition risks. Read More.

Industry tech developments: Grubhub plans drone trials, joining DoorDash and Uber Eats in delivery experimentation — underscores industry innovation but also rising capex/tech competition risks. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Shona Brown sold 1,250 shares (disclosed in an SEC filing). While not large relative to institutional ownership, insider sales can weigh on short?term sentiment. Read More.

Insider selling: Director Shona Brown sold 1,250 shares (disclosed in an SEC filing). While not large relative to institutional ownership, insider sales can weigh on short?term sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro / geopolitical headwinds: Benzinga notes fresh geopolitical turmoil in the Middle East pressured shares — DoorDash is sensitive to consumer spending shifts and market volatility that can reduce order frequency. Read More.

Macro / geopolitical headwinds: Benzinga notes fresh geopolitical turmoil in the Middle East pressured shares — DoorDash is sensitive to consumer spending shifts and market volatility that can reduce order frequency. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Driver economics under pressure: Local reporting highlights rising gas prices squeezing Dashers in some regions — higher fuel costs can hurt driver supply, consumer prices, or DoorDash’s commission/marketing dynamics. Read More.

Insider Activity

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $6,675,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $10,105,087.30. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,409 shares of company stock valued at $45,332,298. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on DoorDash from $238.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DoorDash from $253.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $283.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.82.

Get Our Latest Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.