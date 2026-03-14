Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Has $28.45 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 218,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,843 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 2.6% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $28,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 299,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,965,000 after acquiring an additional 148,721 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $427,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 31.2% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. FreeGulliver LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.5% during the third quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 8,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $85.97 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $153.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.01.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph Y. Bae bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.19 per share, with a total value of $12,773,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 509,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,040,972.83. The trade was a 32.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Nuttall purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.66 per share, for a total transaction of $12,832,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,503,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,614,769.68. The trade was a 0.81% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 393,872 shares of company stock valued at $40,090,679 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.