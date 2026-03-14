Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 41,376 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the February 12th total of 30,231 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,921 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 29,921 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Arqit Quantum Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of ARQQW stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.13. 4,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,201. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37. Arqit Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $3.24.

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About Arqit Quantum

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Arqit Quantum Inc is a London-based cybersecurity company specializing in quantum-secure encryption solutions designed to protect sensitive data and communications. The company’s flagship offering, QuantumCloud™, delivers one-time-pad-level security by generating and distributing encryption keys via a constellation of satellites and ground-based infrastructure. This approach enables enterprises, government agencies and critical infrastructure operators to secure data transmissions against both current and future threats posed by quantum computing.

Founded in 2017, Arqit has leveraged partnerships with space launch providers and cryptographic research institutions to develop a scalable global network of quantum key distribution (QKD) services.

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