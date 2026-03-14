Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

SHOP has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Arete Research set a $175.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

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Shopify Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shopify stock opened at $122.96 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $182.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.07 billion, a PE ratio of 132.22, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.7% during the third quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Shopify Company Profile

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Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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