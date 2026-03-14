Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
SHOP has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Arete Research set a $175.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHOP
Shopify Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.7% during the third quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.
Shopify News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target after OpenAI decided not to enable in?ChatGPT purchases, which Jefferies views as reducing a competitive threat to Shopify’s checkout and payments opportunity. This upgrade supports upside to monetization of AI-driven commerce. Jefferies Raises PT on Shopify (SHOP) Following OpenAI Decision
- Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler initiated coverage with an “Overweight” rating and a $165 PT (~34% upside from the current level), citing payments and merchant growth as key drivers. Analyst coverage and a constructive PT can attract buyers. Benzinga Coverage Note
- Positive Sentiment: Shopify is embedding AI across commerce—enabling AI assistants to surface merchant catalogs and route transactions through Shopify’s checkout/payments—which could increase GMV capture and revenue per merchant if adoption scales. Shopify Bets Big on AI Commerce: Is it the Next Growth Catalyst?
- Positive Sentiment: Shopify’s Klaviyo integration (Locale Aware Catalogs) strengthens its enterprise and global merchant proposition by automating localized catalogs, pricing and marketing — a product move that targets larger brands and cross?sell opportunities. Shopify And Klaviyo Integration Highlights Global Ambitions And Valuation Tension
- Positive Sentiment: Longer?term bullish narratives: commentary (e.g., Motley Fool) places Shopify among AI winners that could materially expand value over several years, supporting a growth story for patient investors. Prediction: 2 AI Stocks Will Be Worth More Than Palantir Technologies in 5 Years
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks notes the stock is up ~14% since the last earnings report, signaling recent momentum but asking whether that trend can continue without clearer earnings leverage. Shopify (SHOP) Up 14% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks also highlights SHOP has declined ~11% over six months, reflecting recent volatility and investor concern about execution/valuation despite AI momentum. SHOP Declines 11% in 6 Months: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: Service reliability concern — Downdetector reported outages affecting thousands of users; repeated or high?impact outages can dent merchant trust and short?term GMV. Shopify Down for Thousands of Users, Downdetector Reports
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and technical pressure — SHOP trades below its 50? and 200?day moving averages, has a high trailing P/E (~132) and elevated PEG (~4.65), which increases sensitivity to any slowdown in revenue/monetization.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.
Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.
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