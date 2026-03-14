DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY 2026 guidance to 13.500-14.500 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from DICK’S Sporting Goods’ conference call:

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Foot Locker cleanup and Fast Break pilot show early traction — management says inventory cleanup is “essentially complete,” Fast Break stores meaningfully outperformed the DICK’S business and the company plans to scale Fast Break to roughly 250 stores by back-to-school 2026 , targeting pro forma comps of 1%–3% and $100M–$150M of operating income for Foot Locker in 2026.

Foot Locker cleanup and Fast Break pilot show early traction — management says inventory cleanup is “essentially complete,” Fast Break stores meaningfully outperformed the DICK’S business and the company plans to scale Fast Break to roughly , targeting pro forma comps of and of operating income for Foot Locker in 2026. The core DICK’S business finished 2025 strong with record sales of $14.1B , full-year comps up 4.5% , Q4 comps +3.1%, gross and operating margin expansion, and non-GAAP EPS of $14.58 ; 2026 guidance for the DICK’S business calls for comps of 2%–4% and roughly 11.1% operating margin.

The core DICK’S business finished 2025 strong with record sales of , full-year comps up , Q4 comps +3.1%, gross and operating margin expansion, and non-GAAP EPS of ; 2026 guidance for the DICK’S business calls for comps of and roughly operating margin. Consolidated margins were pressured by the Foot Locker mix and inventory actions — consolidated gross margin declined ~303 bps year-over-year and the company recognized $390M of pre-tax acquisition-related charges in 2025 toward an expected $500M–$750M total, with roughly $150M of charges expected in 2026 (excluded from non-GAAP EPS guidance).

Consolidated margins were pressured by the Foot Locker mix and inventory actions — consolidated gross margin declined ~303 bps year-over-year and the company recognized of pre-tax acquisition-related charges in 2025 toward an expected total, with roughly of charges expected in 2026 (excluded from non-GAAP EPS guidance). Capital allocation balances growth and returns: management plans ~$1.5B of net capex in 2026 to expand House of Sport/Fieldhouse/Golf Galaxy footprints (specific 2026 openings guided), announced a 3% dividend increase to an annualized $5.00, and expects opportunistic buybacks to offset dilution (guidance assumes ~91M diluted shares).

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $192.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.97 and a 200 day moving average of $214.21. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $166.37 and a 1 year high of $237.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

Trending Headlines about DICK’S Sporting Goods

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Here are the key news stories impacting DICK’S Sporting Goods this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: record consolidated revenue (~$6.23B) and solid comparable?store strength; management highlighted sales momentum and progress on Foot Locker integration. Press Release

Q4 results beat expectations: record consolidated revenue (~$6.23B) and solid comparable?store strength; management highlighted sales momentum and progress on Foot Locker integration. Positive Sentiment: Barclays hiked its price target to $264 and moved DKS to “overweight,” signaling bullish analyst conviction that upside remains from the post?earnings momentum. Benzinga

Barclays hiked its price target to $264 and moved DKS to “overweight,” signaling bullish analyst conviction that upside remains from the post?earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Board raised the quarterly dividend to $1.25 (?3% increase; ~2.5% yield), and the company reiterated capital?return priorities (buybacks remain a focus), which supports shareholder value over time.

Board raised the quarterly dividend to $1.25 (?3% increase; ~2.5% yield), and the company reiterated capital?return priorities (buybacks remain a focus), which supports shareholder value over time. Positive Sentiment: Bullish commentary by MarketBeat argues for a late?year inflection as integration costs fade, supporting a multi?quarter recovery thesis. MarketBeat

Bullish commentary by MarketBeat argues for a late?year inflection as integration costs fade, supporting a multi?quarter recovery thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley trimmed its target to $250 but kept an “overweight” view — a milder tweak that signals continued medium?term support despite near?term concerns. Benzinga

Morgan Stanley trimmed its target to $250 but kept an “overweight” view — a milder tweak that signals continued medium?term support despite near?term concerns. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and analyst writeups are available for deeper read; useful for tracking management detail on Foot Locker margins and timing of the expected profitability inflection. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call transcript and analyst writeups are available for deeper read; useful for tracking management detail on Foot Locker margins and timing of the expected profitability inflection. Neutral Sentiment: Brand/marketing initiative: the company’s Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios is premiering a documentary at SXSW — positive for brand but unlikely to move near?term fundamentals. PR Newswire

Brand/marketing initiative: the company’s Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios is premiering a documentary at SXSW — positive for brand but unlikely to move near?term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Profit guidance and margin pressure: FY?2026 adjusted EPS guidance ($13.50–$14.50) came in below some consensus/expectations and management flagged near?term profitability drag from Foot Locker integration — a core reason for selling pressure. CNBC

Profit guidance and margin pressure: FY?2026 adjusted EPS guidance ($13.50–$14.50) came in below some consensus/expectations and management flagged near?term profitability drag from Foot Locker integration — a core reason for selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades/target cuts: Wells Fargo cut its target to $200 and moved to “equal weight,” reflecting skepticism on near?term upside and weighing on sentiment. Benzinga

Analyst downgrades/target cuts: Wells Fargo cut its target to $200 and moved to “equal weight,” reflecting skepticism on near?term upside and weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Profitability hit: reported GAAP profits fell materially (reported commentary noted a ~57% decline year?over?year), largely due to acquisition and integration costs for Foot Locker. CNBC

Profitability hit: reported GAAP profits fell materially (reported commentary noted a ~57% decline year?over?year), largely due to acquisition and integration costs for Foot Locker. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options flow: a spike in put buying signaled hedging or bearish positioning, which can amplify downward moves in the short term.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,541 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $579,226,000 after purchasing an additional 391,694 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,371,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,715,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 834,249 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $165,156,000 after buying an additional 301,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 717,732 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $142,373,000 after acquiring an additional 75,140 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. Wall Street Zen upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $275.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $260.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

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DICK’S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK’S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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