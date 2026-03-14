Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 107.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Shopify by 16.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 121,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

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Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $122.96 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $182.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore set a $135.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

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Shopify News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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