Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $82.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.07 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 3.16%.

Here are the key takeaways from Beauty Health’s conference call:

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Profitability improved — Q4 adjusted EBITDA rose to $15.0M (vs. $9.0M a year ago) and full-year adjusted EBITDA reached $45.1M, with adjusted gross margin expanding to 67.4% while total revenue was $82.4M (-1.3% YoY).

— Q4 adjusted EBITDA rose to $15.0M (vs. $9.0M a year ago) and full-year adjusted EBITDA reached $45.1M, with adjusted gross margin expanding to 67.4% while total revenue was $82.4M (-1.3% YoY). Large installed base and focus on utilization — the company ended 2025 with over 36,000 systems globally and is shifting from device placement to activating underutilized systems to drive recurring consumables revenue.

Large installed base and focus on utilization — the company ended 2025 with over globally and is shifting from device placement to activating underutilized systems to drive recurring consumables revenue. Cautious near-term outlook — 2026 guidance targets $285M–$305M revenue and $35M–$45M adjusted EBITDA, with management expecting the first half to be modestly below prior year and a return to growth only in 2027, signaling near-term top-line pressure.

Cautious near-term outlook — 2026 guidance targets $285M–$305M revenue and $35M–$45M adjusted EBITDA, with management expecting the first half to be modestly below prior year and a return to growth only in 2027, signaling near-term top-line pressure. Execution priorities could drive medium-term upside — management is investing in a value-based sales overhaul, disciplined marketing (including SkinStylus activation), higher-booster attachment strategies, and focused product innovation (next-gen HydraFacial targeted for 2028) to improve provider economics and lift consumables demand.

Beauty Health Stock Up 19.8%

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52. Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beauty Health

Beauty Health News Roundup

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Beauty Health by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,930,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,997 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,764,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 27.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,302,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 496,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 11.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,210,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 127,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Beauty Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results topped consensus on both revenue and EPS — revenue of ~$82.4M beat estimates and EPS of ($0.06) came in slightly better than the consensus loss. That beat helped lift sentiment after the print. Press Release

Q4 results topped consensus on both revenue and EPS — revenue of ~$82.4M beat estimates and EPS of ($0.06) came in slightly better than the consensus loss. That beat helped lift sentiment after the print. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage: Canaccord reaffirmed a Hold and set a $1.50 price target — the reminder of analyst support and a PT above the current price provides incremental upside narrative for traders. Canaccord / Coverage Note

Analyst coverage: Canaccord reaffirmed a Hold and set a $1.50 price target — the reminder of analyst support and a PT above the current price provides incremental upside narrative for traders. Neutral Sentiment: Company outlined a 2026 revenue target of $285M–$305M and emphasized installed?base utilization and product innovation as growth drivers — the plan signals a path to growth but the top?line target is only roughly in line with Street expectations. Revenue Target Article

Company outlined a 2026 revenue target of $285M–$305M and emphasized installed?base utilization and product innovation as growth drivers — the plan signals a path to growth but the top?line target is only roughly in line with Street expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call and transcript are available for investors who want detail on margin dynamics, installed base metrics and management guidance assumptions. Useful if you trade around guidance cadence. Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings call and transcript are available for investors who want detail on margin dynamics, installed base metrics and management guidance assumptions. Useful if you trade around guidance cadence. Negative Sentiment: Q1 2026 revenue guidance was set at $63M–$68M, below the consensus ~ $68.6M — this softer near?term guide may pressure sentiment if investors were expecting a stronger seasonal ramp. Guidance in Press Release

Q1 2026 revenue guidance was set at $63M–$68M, below the consensus ~ $68.6M — this softer near?term guide may pressure sentiment if investors were expecting a stronger seasonal ramp. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and balance-sheet items remain a concern: the company recorded a small net loss, operating profit was negligible, and cash & cash equivalents declined year?over?year — these metrics limit runway visibility until growth accelerates. Financial Highlights / QuiverQuant

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SKIN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.60 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beauty Health

About Beauty Health

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Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a U.S.-based consumer wellness and beauty enterprise that integrates device-based and product-based offerings across skin, body and hair wellness categories. The company operates a portfolio of established brands that blend professional and at-home solutions, focusing on innovative formulations and technologies to address a range of beauty and self-care needs. Through its proprietary e-commerce platforms and strategic retail partnerships, Beauty Health seeks to deliver premium experiences and tangible results to a global customer base.

Beauty Health’s brand portfolio includes Sol de Janeiro, known for its award-winning Brazilian Bum Bum Cream body care collection; Elemis, a U.K.-originated professional skin care line distributed in spas and skincare clinics; NuFACE and Dermaflash, two at-home beauty device brands specializing in microcurrent facial toning and gentle exfoliation respectively; and Nutrafol, a legal-strength hair wellness supplement clinically designed to support hair growth.

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