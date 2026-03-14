M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,629,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,198 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $337,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $63.82 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.69 and its 200-day moving average is $62.84. The company has a market capitalization of $197.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.