Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Holdings Decreased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,525 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $31,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,879,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $3,307,457,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,042,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,238,000 after purchasing an additional 427,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,162.24. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,953,343.92. The trade was a 20.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,045,279 shares of company stock valued at $140,539,043 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Positive Sentiment: Nvidia partnership: Palantir and Nvidia unveiled a sovereign AI operating?system reference architecture, positioning Palantir to sell turnkey, government?grade AI deployments — a clear revenue catalyst and reason analysts raised estimates. Read More.

Nvidia partnership: Palantir and Nvidia unveiled a sovereign AI operating?system reference architecture, positioning Palantir to sell turnkey, government?grade AI deployments — a clear revenue catalyst and reason analysts raised estimates. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Defense & industrial contract wins: GE Aerospace expanded its multi?year deployment of Palantir AI across sustainment and production; Centrus and LG CNS also announced major partnerships — these customer wins underpin recurring commercial revenue. Read More.

Defense & industrial contract wins: GE Aerospace expanded its multi?year deployment of Palantir AI across sustainment and production; Centrus and LG CNS also announced major partnerships — these customer wins underpin recurring commercial revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New strategic alliances broaden addressable market: Palantir partnered with Ondas and World View for multi?domain intelligence and highlighted customer case studies at AIPCon — supports expansion into aerospace, drones and energy. Read More.

New strategic alliances broaden addressable market: Palantir partnered with Ondas and World View for multi?domain intelligence and highlighted customer case studies at AIPCon — supports expansion into aerospace, drones and energy. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Financial/operational beat and bullish analyst signal: Coverage notes a recent quarter with revenue beats and big commercial growth; Truist reiterated a Buy with a $223 target — both lend near?term support. Read More.

Financial/operational beat and bullish analyst signal: Coverage notes a recent quarter with revenue beats and big commercial growth; Truist reiterated a Buy with a $223 target — both lend near?term support. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wall?street and media attention: PLTR is getting heavy analyst and retail focus (Zacks, Schwab/YouTube segments) that can amplify moves in either direction depending on flows. Read More.

Wall?street and media attention: PLTR is getting heavy analyst and retail focus (Zacks, Schwab/YouTube segments) that can amplify moves in either direction depending on flows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst comparisons: Some outlets compare Palantir vs. other AI/semiconductor plays (Micron, Nvidia) — useful for framing relative valuation but not an immediate stock mover. Read More.

Analyst comparisons: Some outlets compare Palantir vs. other AI/semiconductor plays (Micron, Nvidia) — useful for framing relative valuation but not an immediate stock mover. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns after run: Coverage notes PLTR pulled back from record highs and faces steep multiples — that critique is pressuring sentiment and prompting profit?taking. Read More.

Valuation concerns after run: Coverage notes PLTR pulled back from record highs and faces steep multiples — that critique is pressuring sentiment and prompting profit?taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profit?taking / short?term selling: Analysts and trading outlets attribute today’s decline to profit?taking after the rally, amplifying volatility. Read More.

Profit?taking / short?term selling: Analysts and trading outlets attribute today’s decline to profit?taking after the rally, amplifying volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Governance/tech?credibility attacks: Michael Burry and others publicly question Palantir’s AI IP and military claims, a reputational headwind that can depress multiple and invite activist pressure. Read More.

Governance/tech?credibility attacks: Michael Burry and others publicly question Palantir’s AI IP and military claims, a reputational headwind that can depress multiple and invite activist pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operational/geopolitical risk: Palantir’s tools are tied to Middle East operations; use of Anthropic’s Claude despite a Pentagon blacklist and IRGC threats raise policy and counterparty risk for defense contracts. Read More.

Operational/geopolitical risk: Palantir’s tools are tied to Middle East operations; use of Anthropic’s Claude despite a Pentagon blacklist and IRGC threats raise policy and counterparty risk for defense contracts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Media scrutiny on wartime use of Palantir systems could spur regulatory, contract or reputational fallout if incidents escalate. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. William Blair raised Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.68.

Read Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $150.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.75. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.12 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.61, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.70.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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