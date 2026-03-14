23,322 Shares in Bank of America Corporation $BAC Bought by von Borstel & Associates Inc.

von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 23,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,371,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,448,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,275,810 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,091,641,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,677,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,717,657,000 after buying an additional 1,272,315 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,924,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,266,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,551 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,648,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,350,000 after acquiring an additional 640,462 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bank of America News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly constructive on BAC with multiple buy/outperform ratings and a median price target near $62 — a reminder of upside potential if macro conditions stabilize. Bank of America Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy”
- Positive Sentiment: Brand and community initiatives (e.g., the Bank of America Chicago Marathon) and ongoing product partnerships support franchise value and client engagement over the long term. 2025 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Pumps Record $756 Million into Chicago Economy
- Neutral Sentiment: The Board announced scheduled preferred-stock dividend payments for April/May — routine cash flows for preferred holders that don’t materially change common-share economics. Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends Payable in April and May 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: New product/partnership news such as the Zelle DAF disbursement capability is strategically positive but unlikely to move the stock near-term; it’s an execution/UX improvement more relevant to retail client metrics. Zelle® and Bank of America Partner to Accelerate Delivery of Charitable Donations to Nonprofits
- Negative Sentiment: Bank of America strategist Michael Hartnett warned that market behavior looks “ominously close” to 2008, citing oil spikes and private-credit concerns — comments that can amplify risk-off flows into banks and hit sentiment across the sector. Stock Market Behavior is ‘Ominously Close’ to 2008, Warns BofA’s Hartnett
- Negative Sentiment: High-profile selling: reports show Berkshire (and Buffett-related filings) trimmed its BAC stake substantially, and headline coverage of Buffett selling roughly half his position has created fresh negative pressure and media attention. Large shareholder exits weigh on short-term sentiment. Warren Buffett Wrapped Up His Illustrious Investing Career by Selling 50% of His Bank of America Stake and Piling Around $1.2 Billion Into This Scorching-Hot Oil Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Sector-wide pressure from renewed rate volatility, heavy Treasury issuance and lingering regulatory/capital buffer concerns has driven a bank selloff; BAC’s sensitivity to net interest income assumptions and recent insider/institutional sales magnify downside when investors rotate out of financials. Bank of America falls as rate volatility and sector-wide risk-off sentiment pressure bank shares
Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Erste Group Bank lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.
Get Our Latest Report on Bank of America
Bank of America Stock Down 0.9%
BAC opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.
Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.
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