23,322 Shares in Bank of America Corporation $BAC Bought by von Borstel & Associates Inc.

von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 23,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,371,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,448,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,275,810 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,091,641,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,677,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,717,657,000 after buying an additional 1,272,315 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,924,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,266,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,551 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,648,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,350,000 after acquiring an additional 640,462 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Bank of America news, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,491,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 227,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,357,614.86. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,436.96. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,832 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,960. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Erste Group Bank lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

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Bank of America Stock Down 0.9%

BAC opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

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