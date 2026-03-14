Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.12 and last traded at C$3.09, with a volume of 236952 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.09.

Rubellite Energy Stock Down 0.6%

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$286.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.09.

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

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Rubellite Energy Inc is a Canadian energy company. It is focused on Clearwater oil exploration and development utilizing multi-lateral horizontal drilling technology. The Clearwater is a high rate of return play with compelling economics at current forward market prices for Western Canadian Select crude oil.

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