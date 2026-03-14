iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,672,826 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 387% from the previous session’s volume of 549,125 shares.The stock last traded at $48.62 and had previously closed at $49.95.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average of $48.34.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 269.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

About iShares Future AI & Tech ETF

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap. ARTY was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is issued by BlackRock.

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