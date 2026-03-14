Short Interest in JFB Construction Holding (NASDAQ:JFB) Grows By 100.7%

JFB Construction Holding (NASDAQ:JFB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 129,191 shares, an increase of 100.7% from the February 12th total of 64,374 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 321,993 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 321,993 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

JFB Construction Stock Up 3.5%

JFB stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,229. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $129.97 million and a P/E ratio of -50.11. JFB Construction has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

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JFB Construction’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Friday, March 20th. The 2-1 split was recently announced. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JFB Construction by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Yorkville Advisors Global LP purchased a new stake in shares of JFB Construction during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JFB Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JFB Construction in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in JFB Construction during the fourth quarter worth $604,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded JFB Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JFB Construction in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, JFB Construction has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JFB Construction

JFB Construction Company Profile

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JFB is a commercial and residential real estate construction and development company. The Company’s management is dedicated to delivering high-quality services to commercial and residential markets, such as retail corporate buildouts, multifamily community developments and luxury residential homes, with a focus on fostering long-term relationships with clients, partners, and communities. Our comprehensive suite of services encompasses everything from initial project planning and design to the final stages of construction and project management.

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