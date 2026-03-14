FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 256.25 and last traded at GBX 257.96, with a volume of 25353 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265.

FW Thorpe Trading Up 4.3%

The firm has a market cap of £304.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 276.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 288.70.

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FW Thorpe (LON:TFW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FW Thorpe had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 13.58%.

About FW Thorpe

We specialise in designing and manufacturing professional lighting systems.

We currently employ over 900 people and although each company works autonomously, our skills and markets are complementary.

We focus on long-term growth and stability, achieved by delivering market-leading products, backed by excellent customer service.

Across the Group we work in a number of different sectors and various geographical territories. This diversified market ensures we have mitigation against any sudden fluctuations in a particular sector or region.

Customers come to us for peace of mind.

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