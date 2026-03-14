Cap Gemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Cap Gemini SA (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,174,508 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 221% from the previous session’s volume of 366,294 shares.The stock last traded at $24.7650 and had previously closed at $24.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cap Gemini from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cap Gemini from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Cap Gemini to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cap Gemini in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Cap Gemini Price Performance

Cap Gemini Company Profile

The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average is $29.74.

(Get Free Report)

Cap Gemini (OTCMKTS: CGEMY), commonly known as Capgemini, is a global professional services and consulting firm that provides technology-led business transformation services. The company’s core activities include management and IT consulting, systems integration, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services. Capgemini delivers solutions across the digital value chain, combining strategy, design, engineering and operations to help clients modernize legacy systems, implement cloud platforms, deploy data and AI capabilities, and secure IT environments.

Founded in 1967 by Serge Kampf and headquartered in Paris, Capgemini has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities and geographic footprint.

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