Short Interest in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Rises By 102.1%

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 29,345 shares, a growth of 102.1% from the February 12th total of 14,520 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,856 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 40,856 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 664,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 246,846 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 429,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 24,709 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 290,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,735,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 452.8% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 231,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 189,369 shares during the last quarter.

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Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 25,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,963. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.5%.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc (NYSE: HYI) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income and the potential for capital appreciation. Organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in below-investment-grade fixed income securities, including high yield corporate debt, convertible bonds and other credit instruments. Its portfolio may also include unrated debt securities that the adviser deems to be of comparable quality.

Under normal market conditions, the fund allocates at least 80% of its managed assets to high yield securities issued by U.S.

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