Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC Has $746,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 176.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,239 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 212.6% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $9,430,445.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 402,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,772,492.88. The trade was a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total value of $1,574,868.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 727,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,251,328.45. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,703 shares of company stock worth $34,140,843. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $145.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Tigress Financial set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

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Key Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of WMT stock opened at $126.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.84. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $134.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

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