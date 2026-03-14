Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50.

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Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,265,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,478,000 after acquiring an additional 577,847 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 1,168,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,868,000 after purchasing an additional 31,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 946,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 395,994 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 297.5% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 626,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 766,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

The Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund (NYSE:NBXG) is an actively managed, closed-end fund dedicated to investing in companies driving the evolution of global connectivity infrastructure. Launched in February 2024 by Neuberger Berman, NBXG seeks total return by building a diversified portfolio of equity and equity-related securities in firms involved in 5G networks, fiber-optic systems, satellite communications, data centers, cloud computing, and other emerging technologies that support faster and more reliable digital connections.

Under its investment strategy, NBXG allocates capital across hardware and software providers, telecommunications carriers, semiconductor manufacturers, and equipment suppliers that benefit from the rollout and expansion of next-generation networks.

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