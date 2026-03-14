Invmun Incom (NYSE:OIA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invmun Incom (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Invmun Incom Stock Performance

Shares of OIA opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. Invmun Incom has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Get Invmun Incom alerts:

Invmun Incom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds rated BB or better by Standard & Poor's or Ba or better by Moody's.

Receive News & Ratings for Invmun Incom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invmun Incom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.