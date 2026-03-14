Invmun Incom (NYSE:OIA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invmun Incom (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.
Invmun Incom Stock Performance
Shares of OIA opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. Invmun Incom has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $6.40.
Invmun Incom Company Profile
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