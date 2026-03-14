Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Himalaya Shipping has a payout ratio of 3.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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Himalaya Shipping Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE:HSHP opened at $12.50 on Friday. Himalaya Shipping has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping ( NYSE:HSHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Himalaya Shipping had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.80 million.

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Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

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