Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.
Himalaya Shipping has a payout ratio of 3.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Himalaya Shipping Trading Down 2.6%
NYSE:HSHP opened at $12.50 on Friday. Himalaya Shipping has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
About Himalaya Shipping
Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Himalaya Shipping
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- I Missed Bitcoin at $800. I Won’t Miss This.
- Forget oil — this changes everything about American energy…
- This coin has everything going for it
Receive News & Ratings for Himalaya Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himalaya Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.