Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEATW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $39.25 EPS

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEATW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($40.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($39.25), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $126.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.18 million.

Vivid Seats Stock Up 7.3%

Vivid Seats stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 17,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,841. Vivid Seats has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

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Vivid Seats Company Profile

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Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEATW) operates a digital marketplace that connects fans with tickets to live events across sports, concerts and theater. Through its website and mobile applications, the company enables consumers to browse and purchase tickets from a broad inventory sourced from individual sellers, professional brokers and venue allocations. By offering a user-friendly interface and real-time seat maps, Vivid Seats aims to simplify the process of securing tickets to high-demand events in North America.

The platform provides a range of services designed to enhance the ticket-buying experience.

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