Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 5,478 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,151,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.88% of Intuitive Surgical worth $1,409,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

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Intuitive Surgical News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA clearance expands da Vinci 5 into cardiac surgery, opening a much larger long-term TAM (management cites a jump from ~17k to ~160k addressable procedures in cleared markets) — a multi-year growth driver for procedure volume and consumables. Read More.

FDA clearance expands da Vinci 5 into cardiac surgery, opening a much larger long-term TAM (management cites a jump from ~17k to ~160k addressable procedures in cleared markets) — a multi-year growth driver for procedure volume and consumables. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Completed acquisition of Southern Europe distributor businesses (Italy, Spain, Portugal) shifts da Vinci and Ion sales to direct operations — should improve control of regional sales/service and capture margin/recurring revenue over time. Read More.

Completed acquisition of Southern Europe distributor businesses (Italy, Spain, Portugal) shifts da Vinci and Ion sales to direct operations — should improve control of regional sales/service and capture margin/recurring revenue over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sell-side momentum: Citigroup upgraded ISRG to Buy and several analysts maintain bullish price targets, supporting upside thesis and sentiment. Read More.

Sell-side momentum: Citigroup upgraded ISRG to Buy and several analysts maintain bullish price targets, supporting upside thesis and sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent Q4 results beat consensus (strong revenue and EPS growth), reinforcing recurring-consumables revenue and the upgrade cycle for da Vinci systems. Read More.

Recent Q4 results beat consensus (strong revenue and EPS growth), reinforcing recurring-consumables revenue and the upgrade cycle for da Vinci systems. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus shows meaningful upside (Zacks highlights ~29.7% average target upside), but that depends on execution and multiple expansion remaining intact. Read More.

Analyst consensus shows meaningful upside (Zacks highlights ~29.7% average target upside), but that depends on execution and multiple expansion remaining intact. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Long-form bullish pieces reiterate a multi-year growth story from da Vinci 5, Ion and software/services but don’t change near-term valuation concerns. Read More.

Long-form bullish pieces reiterate a multi-year growth story from da Vinci 5, Ion and software/services but don’t change near-term valuation concerns. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Cybersecurity incident (phishing-linked breach affecting internal systems) is the immediate catalyst for the share decline — investors will watch for customer impact, data exposure, and remediation costs. Read More.

Cybersecurity incident (phishing-linked breach affecting internal systems) is the immediate catalyst for the share decline — investors will watch for customer impact, data exposure, and remediation costs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling (recent EVP share sales) and management guidance calling for a deceleration in worldwide da Vinci procedure growth in 2026 could pressure near-term sentiment and valuation. Read More. • Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays set a $712.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $603.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.86.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $65,829.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,673.60. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.01, for a total value of $312,831.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,613 shares in the company, valued at $782,321.13. This represents a 28.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,407 shares of company stock worth $17,534,067. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $472.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.66. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $603.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.40.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

See Also

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