National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Releases Earnings Results

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 8.18%.The business had revenue of $163.97 million during the quarter.

National Presto Industries Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE NPK traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.48. 55,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,325. National Presto Industries has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $149.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.05 million, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.49.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

National Presto Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 71.0%. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Presto Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Randy F. Lieble sold 2,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total value of $347,975.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,811.34. This represents a 31.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 28.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 969.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 138.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 696.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NPK. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Presto Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Presto Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on National Presto Industries

About National Presto Industries

(Get Free Report)

National Presto Industries, Inc is an American diversified manufacturer headquartered in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The company operates primarily through three business segments—Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products, and Safety—which together supply a range of consumer and industrial markets. Founded in 1905, National Presto Industries has built a reputation for durable, user-friendly products marketed under the Presto and National Presto brands.

In its Housewares/Small Appliances segment, National Presto offers a variety of kitchen products designed to simplify home cooking and meal preparation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.