RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (RMMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on March 31st

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0891 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RMMZ opened at $14.71 on Friday. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82.

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