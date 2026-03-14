1,702 Shares in Visa Inc. $V Purchased by von Borstel & Associates Inc.

von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,702 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Visa by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Visa by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 231,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $82,198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Visa Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE V opened at $307.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $299.00 and a one year high of $375.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $325.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $411.00 price objective (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 target price on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.65.

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Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. This represents a 52.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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