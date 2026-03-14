JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Bought by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 60,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,606,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. HSBC set a $319.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $283.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $337.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total transaction of $886,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 23,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,021.68. This represents a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total value of $1,042,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 61,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,981,173.60. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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