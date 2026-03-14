South Street Advisors LLC Acquires 2,104 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

South Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 3.0% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $22,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,070.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,229.59.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:LLY opened at $985.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,037.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $949.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,133.95. The company has a market cap of $930.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

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Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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