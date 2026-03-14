Olde Wealth Management LLC Makes New $685,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% during the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.8% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.8%

XOM opened at $156.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $159.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.59.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,864. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 16,380 shares of company stock worth $2,227,734 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Mizuho set a $140.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

View Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Trending Headlines about Exxon Mobil

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.