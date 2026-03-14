Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $326.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $344.42. The company has a market capitalization of $555.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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