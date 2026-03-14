Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 457.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,320 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies
Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Uber and Motional have relaunched a commercial robotaxi service in Las Vegas (electric IONIQ 5s; safety drivers initially, operator removal planned), giving Uber real-world AV volume, visibility and potential incremental mobility revenue. Uber and Motional Launch Robotaxi Service in Las Vegas
- Positive Sentiment: Uber struck a multiyear deal to deploy Amazon/Zoox purpose?built robotaxis on the Uber app (initial U.S. rollouts announced), broadening its AV partner set and scaling potential robotaxi supply without heavy capex. Is Uber’s Robotaxi Deal With Amazon’s Zoox a Growth Catalyst?
- Positive Sentiment: Marsh Risk and Apollo launched an insurance facility to back Uber’s autonomous?vehicle expansion — removing a major operational hurdle by improving availability and pricing of liability coverage as AV deployments scale. Marsh Risk and Apollo launch Insurance Facility to support Uber’s autonomous vehicle expansion
- Positive Sentiment: Uber expanded international AV pilots, teaming with Nissan and Wayve for a Tokyo robotaxi program (pilot planned for late 2026), signaling global roll?out optionality beyond U.S. testbeds. Nissan, Uber, Wayve announce robotaxi tie-up
- Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat flagged Uber among names with technical tailwinds for traders — useful for short?term momentum players but not a substitute for fundamentals. 3 Rebound Candidates With Technical Tailwinds (UBER)
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces (Forbes/Fool) are framing Uber as a potential value/growth play given solid cash flow trends and a relatively low debt load; useful context for longer?term investors but not a catalyst by itself. Is Uber Stock Now A Value Play?
- Neutral Sentiment: Travis Kalanick launched Atoms (specialized industrial robotics). It’s notable because of his profile, but Atoms targets industrial sectors (mining/food/transport) rather than Uber’s consumer mobility business, so immediate competitive impact is unclear. Uber co-founder Kalanick launches Atoms in specialized robotics push
- Negative Sentiment: Short?term pressure persists: analysts pointed out the stock dipped more than the broader market recently amid volatility and an EPS miss in the last quarter (Q4 EPS below consensus), keeping some investors cautious about near?term multiples. Why Uber Technologies (UBER) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,744,764. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.5%
UBER opened at $73.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.63 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.22.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The company had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Uber Technologies Company Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.
Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.
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