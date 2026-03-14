Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 457.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,320 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on UBER. Arete Research set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Melius Research set a $73.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,744,764. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

UBER opened at $73.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.63 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The company had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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