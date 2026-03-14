ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 55,836 shares, a growth of 108.0% from the February 12th total of 26,847 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,460 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 106,460 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.4%

ACES opened at $33.03 on Friday. ALPS Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $37.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54. The company has a market cap of $109.00 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.46.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

Further Reading

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