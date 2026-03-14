Kroger (NYSE:KR) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $75.95 and last traded at $75.92, with a volume of 2934198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.19.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.50%.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Kroger Trading Up 0.9%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.03. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Kroger had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The company had revenue of $34.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Kroger

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,169,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,546,000 after purchasing an additional 868,529 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 61.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,367,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,948,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,622,000 after purchasing an additional 386,503 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,398,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,946 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,242,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,932,000 after buying an additional 122,606 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kroger

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The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger’s stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

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