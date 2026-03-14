Short Interest in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA) Rises By 113.7%

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2026

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNAGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 70,842 shares, a growth of 113.7% from the February 12th total of 33,149 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,581 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,581 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

IDNA stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average is $26.40. iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $143.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth $931,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,099,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of global stocks involved in genomics, immunology, and bioengineering. IDNA was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

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