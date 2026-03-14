Short Interest in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA) Rises By 113.7%

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 70,842 shares, a growth of 113.7% from the February 12th total of 33,149 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,581 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,581 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

IDNA stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average is $26.40. iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $143.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.07.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth $931,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,099,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF Company Profile

The iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of global stocks involved in genomics, immunology, and bioengineering. IDNA was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

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