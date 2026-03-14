WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $17.73 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 121.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.1% of WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Robbins Farley raised its stake in Mastercard by 50.0% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 250.0% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in Mastercard by 50.0% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $497.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $444.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $532.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $554.59. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Truist Financial set a $611.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $685.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Dbs Bank upgraded Mastercard to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.83.

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Mastercard News Roundup

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Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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