Eric Richard Remer Sells 1,874 Shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 1,874 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $22,731.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,552,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,966,883.21. This represents a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,279 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $75,661.95.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,047 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $131,127.89.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $219,456.00.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,490 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $120,874.80.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,710 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $79,335.90.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,205 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $90,853.35.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,340 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $111,925.80.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,357 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $85,742.82.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,843 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $113,309.35.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 2,797 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $30,123.69.

EverCommerce Stock Down 16.6%

NASDAQ EVCM opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10. EverCommerce Inc. has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $151.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. EverCommerce had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 2.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 328.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 714,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 547,712 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in EverCommerce by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 125,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 83,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 50,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 136.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EVCM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citizens Jmp lowered EverCommerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded EverCommerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut EverCommerce from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EVCM

EverCommerce News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting EverCommerce this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI product traction — Management highlighted new AI offerings (EverHealth Scribe) and partnerships that support the company’s pivot to higher?margin, product?led growth. Read More.

AI product traction — Management highlighted new AI offerings (EverHealth Scribe) and partnerships that support the company’s pivot to higher?margin, product?led growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Gross?profit improvement — Reported gross profit expanded sharply in the quarter, which could indicate improving unit economics if sustainable. Read More.

Gross?profit improvement — Reported gross profit expanded sharply in the quarter, which could indicate improving unit economics if sustainable. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Balance?sheet buffer — Management reported roughly $130M of cash and equivalents, providing runway to invest in AI initiatives without immediate financing pressure. Read More.

Balance?sheet buffer — Management reported roughly $130M of cash and equivalents, providing runway to invest in AI initiatives without immediate financing pressure. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials available — Full Q4 call transcript and slide deck were posted; upcoming management commentary on AI adoption, churn and pipeline will be key to near?term sentiment. Read More.

Earnings materials available — Full Q4 call transcript and slide deck were posted; upcoming management commentary on AI adoption, churn and pipeline will be key to near?term sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss — Q4 EPS of $0.03 missed consensus (~$0.04), disappointing investors focused on near?term profitability despite year?over?year improvement from a loss a year ago. Read More.

EPS miss — Q4 EPS of $0.03 missed consensus (~$0.04), disappointing investors focused on near?term profitability despite year?over?year improvement from a loss a year ago. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Guidance below street expectations — Q1 revenue guidance ($145.5M–$148.5M) and FY?2026 revenue range ($612M–$632M) are under the consensus figure, raising short?term growth concerns and repricing risk. Read More.

Guidance below street expectations — Q1 revenue guidance ($145.5M–$148.5M) and FY?2026 revenue range ($612M–$632M) are under the consensus figure, raising short?term growth concerns and repricing risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades & lower targets — Multiple firms trimmed price targets and ratings (RBC, Goldman/others noted), which reduces buy?side support and amplifies downside pressure. Read More.

Analyst downgrades & lower targets — Multiple firms trimmed price targets and ratings (RBC, Goldman/others noted), which reduces buy?side support and amplifies downside pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling & institutional outflows — CEO disclosed multiple recent sales and third?party data show institutional reductions, which can sap sentiment even if some sales are routine. Read More.

EverCommerce Company Profile

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EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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