Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX Shares Purchased by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,629 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 70 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the third quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 345.0% during the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 89 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $469.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.76. The firm has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $362.50 and a 52 week high of $519.68.

Key Vertex Pharmaceuticals News

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The pharmaceutical company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 32.94%.Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertex Pharmaceuticals this week:

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.35, for a total transaction of $126,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,743,185.05. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.35, for a total value of $897,802.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 55,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,026,469.50. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 91,156 shares of company stock valued at $42,845,497 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $546.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $570.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.36.

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Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

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