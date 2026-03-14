von Borstel & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 285.7% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lockheed Martin Price Performance
NYSE:LMT opened at $646.24 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $692.00. The stock has a market cap of $148.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $616.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.82.
Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.22%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Weiss Ratings cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $675.00 target price on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $618.95.
View Our Latest Research Report on LMT
Trending Headlines about Lockheed Martin
Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Lockheed is expanding F?35 capabilities with new weapons, data?sharing and production wins, supporting longer?term aircraft revenue and backlog growth. Is LMT Expanding F-35 Capabilities to Strengthen Air Dominance?
- Positive Sentiment: Lockheed won a role providing an anti?jamming payload for Japan’s next?generation defense satellite communications program—an international program that should add program revenue and deepen strategic ties. Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) To Provide Anti-Jamming Payload For Japan’s Next-Generation Defense Satellite Communication System
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and coverage note a defense demand tailwind—ramping munitions and system production globally—which supports multi?year revenue visibility for primes like Lockheed. Lockheed Martin And RTX Stock: Rising Pillars Of Modern Defense
- Positive Sentiment: Firefly Aerospace’s Alpha Flight 7 successfully reached orbit and delivered a Lockheed payload—a technical validation and positive PR for Lockheed’s space customers and partners (though the immediate financial impact to Lockheed is likely limited). Firefly Aerospace Successfully Launches Alpha Flight 7
- Neutral Sentiment: Roth Capital and other coverage are focusing on Firefly’s momentum after the Alpha flight; that attention can buoy aerospace sentiment but mainly benefits smaller launch suppliers rather than big primes directly. Roth ‘encouraged’ by FireFly’s successful Alpha flight
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and retrospectives (including long?term performance pieces) reinforce Lockheed’s defensive, dividend?paying profile—useful context but unlikely to move the stock near?term. $1000 Invested In Lockheed Martin 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today
- Negative Sentiment: Lockheed’s most recent quarterly report showed an EPS miss vs. estimates (and year?over?year EPS decline), which keeps some traders cautious on near?term earnings momentum despite revenue growth. (This remains a primary driver of short?term volatility.)
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and balance?sheet factors (premium P/E, elevated debt?to?equity) leave less room for disappointment vs. peers; with investors rotating into higher?beta space and launch names, Lockheed can see short?term selling pressure.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.
Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.
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