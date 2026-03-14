von Borstel & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 285.7% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $646.24 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $692.00. The stock has a market cap of $148.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $616.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.82.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Weiss Ratings cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $675.00 target price on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $618.95.

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Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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