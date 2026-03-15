Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mammoth Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Mammoth Energy Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.95. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.12.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The energy company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 4.46%.The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.30 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,088 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 56,297 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,882 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a diversified energy services company that primarily provides hydraulic fracturing and complementary well completion and production services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies across North America. Its core offerings include fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, wireline, nitrogen pumping, and pressure pumping equipment, supported by proprietary fluid blends and digital monitoring systems. In addition to conventional oilfield services, the company operates a dedicated solar division—Mammoth Solar—that delivers engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for utility-scale and commercial solar projects.

Mammoth’s fracturing operations are focused on major shale plays such as the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford, Bakken, Williston Basin, and Rockies regions.

Further Reading

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