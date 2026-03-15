Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.91.

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Synaptics Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $73.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $97.00. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.68.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 5.41%.The company had revenue of $302.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Synaptics has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.150 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synaptics news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 772 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $62,972.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 95,996 shares in the company, valued at $7,830,393.72. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $48,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 72,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,033.51. The trade was a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $255,041. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Synaptics by 469.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 814,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,304,000 after acquiring an additional 671,647 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,529,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,241,000 after purchasing an additional 594,235 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,876,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 186.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 443,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,744,000 after purchasing an additional 288,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $15,670,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synaptics

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Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

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