Brokerages Set Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target at $19.00

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th.

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Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of FULC opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $509.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 3.23. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.60.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Equities research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fulcrum Therapeutics

In related news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $178,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 469,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,285.68. This trade represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fulcrum Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 45,157 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 342,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 124,798 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 563,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 218,819 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that modulate gene expression through epigenetic control. Leveraging a proprietary target discovery platform, Fulcrum seeks to identify small?molecule therapeutics that restore normal gene function in diseases caused by genetic dysregulation. The company’s core research efforts center on transcriptional regulators and chromatin-modifying proteins, aiming to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than downstream symptoms.

Fulcrum’s most advanced programs include FTX-6058, an oral therapeutic candidate designed to elevate fetal hemoglobin levels in patients with sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, and a preclinical program targeting facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) by inhibiting a key epigenetic driver of aberrant gene expression.

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