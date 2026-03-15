Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

WHLR stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.38. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $301.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.17 million for the quarter. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 11.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHLR. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant, operationally essential real estate in the United States. The company targets free-standing properties leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases, providing predictable income streams and capital preservation. Its portfolio spans a broad range of retail, service and light industrial properties, with an emphasis on assets where tenants are responsible for property taxes, insurance and maintenance.

The trust’s assets are primarily concentrated in consumer-oriented businesses such as discount retailers, quick-service restaurants and healthcare services, among others.

Further Reading

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