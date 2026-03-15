Boothbay Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $16,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,560.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 67.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 54.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Vertiv
In other Vertiv news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total transaction of $18,974,904.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,585. The trade was a 82.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,750. The trade was a 60.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv
Vertiv News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Vertiv rolled out OneCore, a digital-twin platform targeting high-density AI data centers — a strategic product that addresses faster buildouts for AI infrastructure and supports longer-term demand for Vertiv’s power/cooling systems. Vertiv (VRT) Debuts OneCore Digital Twin Platform for AI Data Centers
- Positive Sentiment: New industrial?grade UPS design aimed at commercial markets expands Vertiv’s addressable market outside hyperscale data centers — a product-cycle catalyst that can support revenue growth and margin mix over time. Vertiv introduces industrial-grade UPS design for commercial markets
- Positive Sentiment: Strong media and analyst attention (Forbes, Jim Cramer shout-outs, Zacks blogs) and an average “Moderate Buy” analyst rating have fueled demand and investor interest in Vertiv as an AI infrastructure play. Why Vertiv Is Outpacing Every Competitor
- Neutral Sentiment: Explanatory coverage notes Vertiv is up significantly since earnings and lays out the key drivers and estimates — useful context but not a new catalyst. Momentum can attract short-term traders as well as volatility. Why Is Vertiv (VRT) Up 12.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader thematic pieces place Vertiv in AI/megatrend portfolios — positive for long-term thesis but these narratives can already be priced in. Megatrends Still Matter: 3 Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years (VRT)
- Negative Sentiment: A company director sold roughly $19M of stock — a sizable insider sale that can create near-term selling pressure and raise caution for some investors. Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Director Sells $18,974,904.06 in Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and recent run-up: coverage highlights strong gains and elevated multiples (high P/E), which increase the risk of short-term profit-taking and sensitivity to execution/guidance misses. A Look At Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Valuation After Strong Recent Share Price Momentum
Vertiv Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $258.80 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $276.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.20 and a 200 day moving average of $180.61.
Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Vertiv Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.33%.
Vertiv Company Profile
Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.
The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.
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