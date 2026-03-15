Boothbay Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $16,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,560.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 67.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 54.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total transaction of $18,974,904.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,585. The trade was a 82.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,750. The trade was a 60.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRT. Wall Street Zen lowered Vertiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.28.

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Vertiv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $258.80 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $276.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.20 and a 200 day moving average of $180.61.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.33%.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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