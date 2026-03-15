Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Has $47.53 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 70.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 238,600 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $47,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 32,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $463.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $557.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $548.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $643.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $583.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $683.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,499,170. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,230,982.40. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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